Venezuela denounces seizure of another oil tanker off its shores
(MENAFN) Venezuela has sharply criticized Washington over the interception of another oil tanker near its coastline, describing the action as an unlawful seizure and portraying it as part of a wider strategy aimed at toppling the government and taking control of the country’s energy wealth.
In a statement issued Saturday, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry denounced what it called the “theft and hijacking” of a privately owned vessel carrying Venezuelan crude in international waters. The ministry also accused US military forces of the “forced disappearance” of the ship’s crew.
Officials in Caracas said the incident should not be viewed in isolation, arguing that it reflects a broader “colonialist model” allegedly pursued by Washington to undermine Venezuela’s sovereignty and appropriate its natural resources. The government pledged to seek redress through international mechanisms, including the UN Security Council, and warned that those involved would ultimately face “justice and history.”
Earlier the same day, US authorities announced that American forces had intercepted the tanker in a predawn operation, framing the move as enforcement action targeting Venezuelan oil exports. The seizure followed an order by President Donald Trump imposing what he described as a “total and complete” blockade on “sanctioned” tankers traveling to and from Venezuela.
Earlier this week, President Nicolas Maduro accused Washington of attempting to impose a “puppet government” that would relinquish Venezuela’s constitution, sovereignty, and resources. He characterized the blockade and ship seizures as “corsair tactics” and “diplomacy of barbarism.”
Trump has openly tied the confrontation to Venezuela’s oil sector, alleging that the country “stole” US energy assets and warning that Caracas would face “the largest armada ever assembled in the history of South America” if they were not returned.
Russia and China have cautioned that the expanding US military presence and repeated vessel seizures could fuel broader regional instability, urging restraint and adherence to international law.
