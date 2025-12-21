MCIT Organizes Awareness Sessions To Support Smes In Adopting Modern Digital Tools

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, MCIT, through Qatar Digital Academy and in collaboration with Microsoft, organized two awareness sessions under the SMEs Go Digital Program at the Digital Center of Excellence. The sessions aimed to support SMEs in adopting modern digital tools that contribute to increasing productivity, simplifying operations, and supporting sustainable growth.

The first session focused on showcasing Microsoft applications designed to enhance productivity, where experts delivered practical training on key skills related to collaboration, teamwork, time management, and information sharing within organizations.

The session also included examples illustrating how these tools can be applied across different work environments to enhance operational efficiency.

The second session addressed Microsoft Business Central, an integrated business management system that provides companies with accurate insights into financial operations, supply chain management, sales, and inventory.

Practical use cases were presented to demonstrate how the system helps improve planning, accelerate decision-making, and adopt digital solutions that support business expansion and growth.

The sessions are part of a series of specialized sessions organized under the SMEs Go Digital Program, which targets sectors including tourism, education, healthcare, retail and wholesale, and transport and logistics.

The program supports the objectives of the Digital Agenda 2030 by building an innovative business ecosystem and enabling enterprises to adopt advanced technologies and enhance their readiness for the digital future.