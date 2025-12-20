Russian Forces Attack Mykolaiv Region With Glide Bombs, Leaving One Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim, stated this on Telegram.

"Russians carried out a strike, preliminarily with KABs, on the Bashtanka district. A man was wounded," Kim wrote.

He said that the victim is receiving all necessary medical assistance.

In addition, warehouse facilities were damaged as a result of the enemy strike.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during the night Russian forces attacked critical infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region with drones, leaving the city of Mykolaiv and settlements in the Bashtanka, Mykolaiv, and Voznesensk districts without power.