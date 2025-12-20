403
Dr. Sandeep Marwah Nominated Chair Of Indo-Latvia Film And Cultural Forum At GFFN 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: In a vibrant and historic moment at the 18th Global Film Festival Noida (GFFN) 2025, Dr. Sandeep Marwah was formally nominated as Chair of the Indo-Latvia Film and Cultural Forum by H.E. Juris Bone, Ambassador of Latvia to India, at the prestigious Marwah Film City, Noida. The announcement was met with resounding applause from a large and diverse audience comprising filmmakers, cultural leaders, students, and delegates from across India and abroad.
The nomination ceremony took place in the distinguished presence of Firdausul Hasan, President of the Film Federation of India (FFI), and Ms. Inga Skruzmane, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Latvia, further underlining the significance of the occasion in strengthening Indo-Latvian cultural and cinematic ties.
Accepting the responsibility, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, an eleven-times world record holder and the visionary Founder of Noida Film City, Marwah Studios, and AAFT University of Media and Arts, expressed his gratitude to the Government of Latvia and its Embassy in India. He stated that the Indo-Latvia Film and Cultural Forum would work as a dynamic bridge between the creative communities of both nations, focusing on joint film productions, academic collaborations, student exchanges, film festivals, and sustained cultural dialogue. Dr. Marwah emphasized that cinema has the unique power to connect societies and that the Forum would actively promote mutual understanding and creative excellence.
Speaking on the occasion, H.E. Juris Bone praised Dr. Marwah's unparalleled contribution to media education, film development, and international cultural relations. He stated that Dr. Marwah's global vision, vast institutional network, and commitment to cultural diplomacy make him the ideal choice to lead the Indo-Latvia Film and Cultural Forum. The Ambassador expressed confidence that under Dr. Marwah's chairmanship, the Forum would emerge as a strong platform for long-term collaboration between India and Latvia.
The ceremony, witnessed by an enthusiastic international gathering, added another prestigious milestone to GFFN 2025, reaffirming the festival's position as a global meeting point for cinema, education, diplomacy, and cultural unity.
