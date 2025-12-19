Rajasthan: First Consignment Of Arab Mix Crude Oil Arrives At Mundra Port

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Dec 19 (IANS) The 7th meeting of the State-Level Task Force of HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) was held on Friday at the Secretariat's Chintan Kaksh under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary V. Srinivas.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that the Rajasthan Refinery is not only a dream project of the state government but also the country's first integrated project combining a refinery and a petrochemical complex.

He directed refinery officials and all concerned departments to work in close coordination to ensure the timely completion of the project and reviewed its progress in detail.

HRRL CEO Kamlakar R. Vikhar and CFO Indrajit Dasgupta informed the task force that 90.3 per cent of the overall refinery work has been completed, while refinery unit construction stands at 96.4 per cent.

They also reported that the first consignment of Arab Mix crude oil has reached Mundra Port and has been transferred to Crude Oil Tanks (COT).

The crude will be transported to the refinery through a pipeline from six storage tanks at the port. The Outside Battery Limits (OBE) work has reached 99.8 per cent completion.

CMD of HPCL, Vikas Kaushal, stated that the refinery work is progressing smoothly with the cooperation and support of the Rajasthan Government.

With the commencement of gas supply from the Mehsana–Bhatinda Gas Pipeline (MBPL), the refinery's flare system has been successfully commissioned, and testing activities have begun.

He also informed that water has started flowing through the pipeline from the refinery's Nachna reservoir.

Petroleum Department Secretary T. Ravikant said that the department is continuously coordinating efforts to fast-track the refinery project.

He highlighted that a key feature of the Rajasthan Refinery is its zero liquid effluent discharge system, ensuring that no wastewater is released during processing.

He further informed that the Railways will construct a 12-km railway line from Balotra to Pachpadra, while HRRL will develop the rail connectivity from Pachpadra to the refinery site.

The project is expected to generate significant opportunities for investment, employment, and revenue growth in the state.

The meeting deliberated on several important issues, including the railway line connectivity, the establishment of a power substation, and the reduction of VAT on crude oil sourced from within the state.