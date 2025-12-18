Mars RF's Annual Special Offers On In Stock Solid State Power Amplifiers
|
Series
|
Frequency
|
Application
|
Low-Frequency High-Power
|
20 - 520 MHz
|
Broadcast transmission, professional communications, EMC testing
|
Broadband General
|
0.5 - 3 GHz
|
Mobile communications, radar, wireless links
|
S/C Band Mainstream
|
2 - 6 GHz
|
Satellite communications, radar systems, electronic countermeasures
|
High-Performance Broadband
|
6 - 18 GHz
|
High-end radar, precision testing, electronic warfare
|
X-Band Dedicated
|
8 - 12 GHz
|
Radar seekers, test and measurement, satellite uplink
Mars RF is a leading designer and manufacturer of Solid State Power Amplifiers, with a product line covering a broad frequency band from low frequency to microwave. We are committed to providing high-performance, high-reliability RF power solutions to customers in the global communications, electronic warfare, radar, scientific research, and industrial sectors. All Solid State Power Amplifiers are built on Mars RF's mature Solid State Power Amplifiers platform, using advanced processes such as GaN and GaAs to ensure high reliability, high efficiency, and excellent performance.
Limited time offer, first come, first served.
Inquire Now: Visit the Mars RF website or contact us to obtain a customized in-stock list and special pricing quote tailored to your project needs.
* The biggest discount of the year is valid only from December 17th to 31st, 2025, for selected in-stock products. Delivery within 7 days is subject to availability and applicable conditions upon order confirmation; terms and conditions are subject to the final sales contract. Mars RF reserves the right to final interpretation of this promotion. *
