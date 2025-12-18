403
Japan Restricts Apple, Google from Blocking Third-Party App Stores
(MENAFN) Tech giants Apple and Google are now forbidden from preventing third-party app stores on iPhone and Android devices in Japan, following the enactment of a new law on Thursday.
The legislation, which was approved in June of last year, is designed to broaden user options within app stores and beyond, while also reducing the control tech companies exert over web browsers and search engines, according to a public broadcaster.
Under the new rules, companies must offer multiple default service choices to first-time users, a requirement that will also apply to operating system updates.
The Fair Trade Commission indicated that the move aims to address the market dominance of these two companies and provide consumers with access to superior services at fair prices by fostering competition from new market participants.
Nonetheless, there are ongoing concerns about whether both convenience and security can be improved simultaneously, as a lack of adequate services could potentially compromise user protections.
