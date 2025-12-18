Morocco, Jordan Eye FIFA Arab Cup Glory

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

DOHA: Under the bright lights of the iconic Lusail Stadium, an irresistible finale awaits as free-scoring Jordan take on Morocco's rock-solid defence in a thrilling Asia-Africa showdown tonight, with both sides chasing the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 glory.

Both World Cup-bound teams arrive at the final with fond memories of Qatar, with Morocco having made history by reaching the FIFA World Cup semi-finals three years ago, while Jordan contested the AFC Asian Cup final last year.

Jordan have been the highest-scoring side in the tournament with 10 goals from five matches, while Morocco have been watertight at the back, conceding only one goal – an own goal against Comoros in their opening match.



Jordan coach Jamal Sellami

Despite suffering a huge injury setback with the absence of star striker Yazan Al Naimat, Jordan showed they are capable of lifting the title by defeating an in-form Saudi Arabia 1-0 in the semi-finals.

On the other hand, African giants Morocco, who hold an edge in the final, thrashed surprise semi-finalists United Arab Emirates 3-0.

Jordan will rely heavily on Ali Olwan - the tournament's leading scorer with four goals - in the absence of Al Naimat against Morocco, who remain a formidable force despite missing several regulars due to the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations on home soil.

Jordan's attack will need solutions to break down goalkeeper El Mehdi Benabid, central defenders Soufiane Bouftini and Marwane Saadane, and full-backs Mohamed Boulacsout and Hamza El Moussaoui.

For Morocco coach Tariq Sektioui, the Atlas Lions are itching for the final with triumph firmly in their sights.

“Our morale is high, and we look forward to winning and making millions of Moroccan football fans happy,” Sektioui said on the eve of the final.



Morocco coach Tariq Sektioui

However, the Moroccan coach acknowledged that Jordan pose a major challenge.

“Jordan have been playing together for many years and are a strong team led by a top-level coach. This is football, and any coach wants to win a match of this magnitude. We are ready for the challenge, and our goal is to win the title.”

Morocco defender Marouane El Ouadni said the players will approach the final with full responsibility.

“The players are ready and committed to the instructions of the technical staff. We strive to win and be crowned with the title, and we know that we will face a respectable team, but we are ready for the final match.”

Jordan's Moroccan coach Jamal Sellami said winning the Arab Cup would provide a huge boost for the country.

“It will be a major step forward for the future of Jordanian football,” Sellami said.

“We hope to conclude the journey by crowning the Jordanian national team. The final brings together two of the best teams in the competition.”

The coach added that apart from Al Naimat, who successfully underwent knee surgery, all players would be available for the final.

“We will face a strong and experienced Moroccan team with clear technical qualities, but we also have strengths that help reduce these differences. A final means only one thing: winning.”

“I am Moroccan to the core, and no one doubts my Moroccan identity. This is an honour for us as Moroccan coaches to meet in the final,” Sellami said while responding to a query.

Jordan centre-back Saed Al Rosan expressed optimism ahead of the team's first Arab Cup final.

“Our goal has been to win the title and make the Jordanian fans happy. We have the best defensive line in the tournament,” he said.

“This is Jordan's first Arab Cup final, and we carry a great responsibility towards our fans. Our goal is to win in Doha, and I am always optimistic whenever I come to Qatar.”

The final will kick off at 7pm, with fans advised to reach the venue early.