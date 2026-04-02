Madhya Pradesh Assembly Constitutes Key House Committees For 202628

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 2 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday formally constituted key House Committees for the years 2026–27 and 2026–28. The move aims to strengthen legislative oversight, maintain discipline, and ensure the smooth functioning of the House during the current term.

The Speaker has set up five important committees: the Rules Committee, the Committee of Privileges, the Committee on Delegated Legislation, the Committee on Maintenance of Decorum and Dignity of Members, and the Committee on Women and Child Welfare (which will continue till 2026–28).

Chairpersons have been appointed for each committee, and members have been nominated from both the ruling and opposition parties.

Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar will chair the Rules Committee. Its members include Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with senior MLAs Girish Gautam, Rajesh Verma, Vishwanath Singh, Shyam Barde, Ambrish Sharma, Siddharth Tiwari, Dr Hiralal Alawa, Vijay Revnath Choure, and Rishi Agarwal.

Gayatriraje Pawar has been appointed Chairperson of the Committee of Privileges. Its members are Sachin Birla, Vishwamitra Pathak, Amar Singh Yadav, Bhagwandas Sabnani, Mahadev Verma, Virendra Singh Lodhi, Jaivardhan Singh, Phundelal Singh Marko, and Arif Masood.

Ramesh Mendola will head the Committee on Delegated Legislation. Members include Anil Jain (Niwari), Narayan Patel, Sachin Birla, Santosh Barkade, Arvind Pateriya, Madhu Gehlot, Shivnarayan Singh, Chaudhary Sujit Mer Singh, Keshav Desai, and Veersingh Bhuria.

Brijendra Pratap Singh has been named Chairperson of the Committee on Maintenance of Decorum and Dignity of Members. Its members are Dinesh Rai Munmun, Manoj Narayan Singh Chaudhary, Amar Singh Yadav, Engr. Narendra Prajapati, Pratap Grewal, and Bhairo Singh Bapu.

Lalita Yadav will chair the Women and Child Welfare Committee. Its members include Umadevi Khatik, Manju Rajendra Dadu, Ganga Sajjan Singh Uike, Sarla Vijendra Rawat, Priyanka Penchi, Kanchan Mukesh Tanve, Chhaya More, Ramsiya Bharti, Chanda Surendra Singh Gaur, and Sena Mahesh Patel.

These committees play a vital role in examining rules, privileges and delegated legislation, maintaining House dignity, and addressing issues related to women and child welfare. The constitution reflects the Assembly's commitment to effective parliamentary functioning and inclusive representation.