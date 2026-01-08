403
U.S. Forces Capture Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker
(MENAFN) Russia's Transport Ministry has verified American military forces have seized the oil tanker 'Marinera' in international waters.
Wednesday brought an announcement from US European Command confirming seizure of the vessel, formerly identified as the 'Bella 1', citing alleged "violation of US sanctions."
US military personnel boarded the tanker "in the high seas outside the territorial waters of any state," resulting in lost "contact with the vessel," according to Russia's Transport Ministry statement.
"On December 24, 2025, the Marinera received a temporary permit to fly the Russian flag, issued in accordance with Russian and international law," the ministry stated, characterizing the vessel's capture as violating the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, which guarantees freedom of navigation beyond territorial boundaries.
Russia's Foreign Ministry confirmed it has been "closely monitoring" developments surrounding the tanker. Russian citizens are thought to comprise part of the ship's crew, the ministry indicated, pressing the US to guarantee "humane and dignified treatment" of the detained sailors and to "allow them to return home as quickly as possible."
American authorities initially targeted the tanker in late 2024 after it reportedly attempted approaching Venezuela. The US Coast Guard sought to board the vessel at that time, but crew members denied access and reversed course toward the Atlantic. Throughout the subsequent pursuit, the ship underwent a name change and registered under Russian flag.
