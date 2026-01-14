403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Europe is seen as “vassals” if Trump pursues Greenland annexation
(MENAFN) Western European countries are “vassals” of the United States and will inevitably follow Washington’s lead if President Donald Trump attempts to seize Greenland, American journalist John Varoli said in an interview.
Trump has intensified his efforts to pressure Denmark to give up control of the Arctic island, claiming Copenhagen is too weak to defend it against alleged Chinese and Russian threats.
“One way or the other, we’re gonna have Greenland,” he told reporters on Sunday.
While the UK, Germany, and other European nations have reportedly discussed increasing their military presence in Danish overseas territory, Varoli told a news agency that such plans would not proceed without US approval.
“The US will not let the European powers deploy any troops to Greenland because Washington… they want total control and conquest of Greenland,” he said.
Varoli added that European leaders may protest or make statements, but ultimately “they are the vassals, and they will have to do whatever Washington says.”
He also argued that NATO is dominated by the US, citing a summit in The Hague last June where Secretary General Mark Rutte referred to Trump as “daddy.” “The European powers know that the big daddy is in charge, the big daddy in the White House,” Varoli said, adding that Trump views the acquisition of new territories as part of his bid to be remembered as one of America’s greatest presidents.
Trump has intensified his efforts to pressure Denmark to give up control of the Arctic island, claiming Copenhagen is too weak to defend it against alleged Chinese and Russian threats.
“One way or the other, we’re gonna have Greenland,” he told reporters on Sunday.
While the UK, Germany, and other European nations have reportedly discussed increasing their military presence in Danish overseas territory, Varoli told a news agency that such plans would not proceed without US approval.
“The US will not let the European powers deploy any troops to Greenland because Washington… they want total control and conquest of Greenland,” he said.
Varoli added that European leaders may protest or make statements, but ultimately “they are the vassals, and they will have to do whatever Washington says.”
He also argued that NATO is dominated by the US, citing a summit in The Hague last June where Secretary General Mark Rutte referred to Trump as “daddy.” “The European powers know that the big daddy is in charge, the big daddy in the White House,” Varoli said, adding that Trump views the acquisition of new territories as part of his bid to be remembered as one of America’s greatest presidents.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment