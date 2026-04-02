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Bahrain Says It Shot Down Two Missiles, Ten Drones
(MENAFN) Bahrain announced Thursday that its air defense systems successfully intercepted and neutralized two incoming missiles and ten drones targeting the kingdom within a 24-hour window, marking the latest escalation in a sustained aerial campaign against Gulf nations.
The National Communications Center disclosed the new barrage without releasing information on potential casualties or infrastructure damage.
The General Command of the Bahrain Defense Force revealed the full scale of the ongoing assault, stating that a cumulative total of 188 missiles and 429 drones have been shot down since Iranian attacks against the kingdom first commenced on Feb. 28.
The strikes are rooted in a sharp regional eruption triggered when the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28 — an operation that has claimed more than 1,340 lives to date, among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has since mounted an expansive retaliatory campaign, raining drone and missile strikes not only on Israel but also on Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military installations — broadening a conflict that shows no signs of immediate de-escalation.
No group has formally claimed responsibility for the latest strikes on Bahrain, and authorities have yet to provide a damage assessment as the kingdom's defense forces remain on heightened alert.
The National Communications Center disclosed the new barrage without releasing information on potential casualties or infrastructure damage.
The General Command of the Bahrain Defense Force revealed the full scale of the ongoing assault, stating that a cumulative total of 188 missiles and 429 drones have been shot down since Iranian attacks against the kingdom first commenced on Feb. 28.
The strikes are rooted in a sharp regional eruption triggered when the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28 — an operation that has claimed more than 1,340 lives to date, among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has since mounted an expansive retaliatory campaign, raining drone and missile strikes not only on Israel but also on Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military installations — broadening a conflict that shows no signs of immediate de-escalation.
No group has formally claimed responsibility for the latest strikes on Bahrain, and authorities have yet to provide a damage assessment as the kingdom's defense forces remain on heightened alert.
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