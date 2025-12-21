403
Power Outage Affects Northern San Francisco
(MENAFN) A large-scale blackout left much of northern San Francisco without electricity on Saturday, affecting nearly 130,000 households and businesses, according to US media reports.
A news agency noted that Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) confirmed the outage impacted about one-third of its customers in the city. The disruption began in the early afternoon in areas such as Richmond, Presidio, and neighborhoods near Golden Gate Park, before spreading further.
PG&E did not immediately provide details on the cause.
Local outlets and social media users described shuttered restaurants, darkened traffic lights, and unlit holiday decorations across the city.
The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management issued warnings on the US platform X about “significant transit disruptions,” advising residents to avoid unnecessary travel and to treat non-functioning signals as four-way stops.
Transportation officials reported that some Muni bus routes and BART stations were bypassed due to the outage.
Later, fire authorities revealed that part of the blackout was linked to a blaze at a PG&E substation near 8th and Mission streets around 3:15 pm (2315GMT).
By approximately 4 pm (1200GMT), PG&E announced on X that the grid had been stabilized and no further outages were expected, though it remained unclear when full restoration would be achieved.
