Azerbaijani President: Middle Corridor Serves Interests Of All Of Us
“Especially in the current geopolitical environment, projects such as the Middle Corridor, the Trans-Caspian Corridor, and the Zangezur Corridor are becoming increasingly important. A large portion of the work on the territory of Azerbaijan has already been completed. Our railways, the Baku Trade Port, highways, and airports - all transport infrastructure has been brought to full readiness,” the Azerbaijani President added.
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