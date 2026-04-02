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Azerbaijani President: Middle Corridor Serves Interests Of All Of Us

Azerbaijani President: Middle Corridor Serves Interests Of All Of Us


2026-04-02 07:08:12
(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The Middle Corridor passing through our countries serves the interests of all of us,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he received the participants of the meeting of the Heads of Government/Vice President of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States, AzerNEWS reports.

“Especially in the current geopolitical environment, projects such as the Middle Corridor, the Trans-Caspian Corridor, and the Zangezur Corridor are becoming increasingly important. A large portion of the work on the territory of Azerbaijan has already been completed. Our railways, the Baku Trade Port, highways, and airports - all transport infrastructure has been brought to full readiness,” the Azerbaijani President added.

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AzerNews

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