Beijing Pinghe Has Been Selected For The“List Of Instrument Localization Replacement Products In The Petrochemical Industry (2025 Edition)”
Beijing Pinghe was invited to attend this conference and successfully selected with its latest security products. Beijing Pinghe discuss new opportunities for localization upgrading with upstream and downstream partners in the industrial chain!
After public solicitation, application review, and expert evaluation by the PIS(Process Industry Society of China Association for Mechatronics Technology and Application), Beijing Pinghe products have been successfully selected for this catalog. Beijing Pinghe will continue to jointly build a safe, efficient, independent, and innovative industrial automation concept, empower intelligent transformation, and assist in the development of new quality productive forces.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment