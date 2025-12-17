Beijing Pinghe Has Been Selected For The“List Of Instrument Localization Replacement Products In The Petrochemical Industry (2025 Edition)”

MENAFN - GetNews) Recently, the 3rd Process Industry Instrumentation Equipment and Technology Localization Supply and Demand Matchmaking Conference was grandly held in Shijiazhuang. The conference released the "List of Instrument Localization Replacement Products in the Petrochemical Industry (2025 Edition)"

Beijing Pinghe was invited to attend this conference and successfully selected with its latest security products. Beijing Pinghe discuss new opportunities for localization upgrading with upstream and downstream partners in the industrial chain!

After public solicitation, application review, and expert evaluation by the PIS(Process Industry Society of China Association for Mechatronics Technology and Application), Beijing Pinghe products have been successfully selected for this catalog. Beijing Pinghe will continue to jointly build a safe, efficient, independent, and innovative industrial automation concept, empower intelligent transformation, and assist in the development of new quality productive forces.