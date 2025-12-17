403
U.S. November Employment Surpasses Market Forecasts
(MENAFN) The United States labor market delivered stronger-than-anticipated results for November, with employers adding 64,000 positions, the Labor Department disclosed Tuesday.
Analysts had projected nonfarm payroll growth of just 50,000 for the month.
The figure marks a sharp reversal from October's 105,000-job contraction. October's employment data faced delayed publication following a federal government shutdown that disrupted normal reporting schedules.
"Employment rose in health care and construction in November, while federal government continued to lose jobs," the department said.
However, the unemployment rate climbed to 4.6% in November from September's 4.4% reading, exceeding analyst predictions.
The Labor Department reported that unemployed individuals totaled approximately 7.8 million in November, a figure described as "little changed." The labor force participation rate held at 62.5%.
The employment-to-population ratio remained steady at 59.6% during the same period, according to official data.
Approximately 6.1 million people who desired employment but weren't classified within the labor force showed minimal change in November.
"These individuals were not counted as unemployed because they were not actively looking for work during the 4 weeks preceding the survey or were unavailable to take a job," it said.
Wage growth showed modest momentum, with average hourly earnings for all non-farm employees increasing 0.1% to $36.86 in November versus September. Year-over-year compensation advanced 3.5%.
