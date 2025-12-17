403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US declines to condemn Israeli settler violence in occupied West Bank
(MENAFN) The United States separated itself from the majority of UN Security Council members on Tuesday by refusing to condemn attacks carried out by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank. Washington also rejected holding briefings related to Resolution 2334, which addresses Israel’s expanding settlement activity in the territory.
Speaking at the session, the U.S. representative argued against renewed focus on the resolution and instead directed criticism toward the UN agency responsible for Palestinian refugees. She alleged that the agency maintains ties to Hamas and asserted that "it rejects any reasonable standards for accountability for the vetting of its staff or partners."
She further dismissed the usefulness of continued discussions on Resolution 2334, telling council members, "Colleagues, we have been clear: the United States opposes these quarterly briefings on UNSCR 2334, as they only distract from pressing threats to international peace and security."
According to the U.S. position, a more recent Security Council measure—Resolution 2803, adopted last month to endorse the Gaza peace framework agreed upon by Israel and Hamas—should be the focus instead. The envoy stated that Resolution 2803, not 2334, "charts the path towards a stable, safe, and prosperous Middle East.” She added, “We are working with partners to stand up the (planned) International Stabilization Force and train fully vetted Palestinian Police, not rehashing decades of failed policies. This council should recognize and end its outsized focus on an outdated resolution."
Reaffirming Washington’s broader stance, she emphasized that "the United States remains focused on keeping Israel secure and Gaza and the West Bank stable. President (Donald) Trump has been perfectly clear that the United States expects the violence in the West Bank to end, and that the United States will not allow the annexation of the West Bank."
Other Security Council members voiced strong objections, warning that conditions in the West Bank continue to deteriorate. Slovenia’s representative described what he called accelerating annexation efforts, criticizing the “forced entry of Israeli authorities into the UNRWA compound in East Jerusalem, the seizure of property and the removal of the UN flag.”
He cautioned that international inaction risks repeating past failures, stating, "We simply should do more to prevent history from repeating itself. For now, peace is nowhere near."
France’s ambassador echoed those concerns, reiterating opposition to settlement growth and any form of annexation. "We reiterate our condemnation of the expansion of settlements and our opposition to any form of annexation of the West Bank, whether it's partial, total or de facto," he said. He also warned that "the persistent threats against the work of UNRWA are unacceptable, in particular the rate of its facilities in East Jerusalem, in violation of the status of UN facilities."
Algeria’s envoy sharply criticized both Israel’s failure to comply with Resolution 2334 and the broader international response. Highlighting imminent home demolitions, he said, "In the next few days, 100 Palestinian homes are planned to be demolished. This is not an anomaly. It is not a deviation. It is the routine of occupation, an occupation administered with precision and sustained by our silence."
Russia’s deputy representative argued that the ceasefire in Gaza has not eased conditions in the West Bank, noting intensified military actions there. He said "the long-anticipated ceasefire in Gaza did not usher in alleviation of the plight of the residents of the West Bank, where, in addition to frequent military raids, the Israelis launched a military operation in Tubas and Jenin." He also urged progress toward a two-state solution and called on Israel to release Palestinian tax revenues it has withheld.
China’s ambassador urged renewed attention to settlement expansion, warning, "The situation in the West Bank must not be overlooked." He added, "Unilateral actions in violation of international law must cease immediately."
Denmark’s representative cautioned that settlement growth undermines the possibility of a viable Palestinian state, calling for an end to all illegal settlements and settler violence.
Pakistan’s envoy said the "Israeli occupation of the occupied Palestinian territory must end," and urged Israel to "enable the Palestinian people to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination." He also stressed that "All settlement activity must cease immediately," describing demographic changes imposed on the territory as "illegal and must be reversed."
Guyana’s ambassador raised similar concerns, condemning Israel’s actions against UNRWA facilities in East Jerusalem as "a flagrant violation of international law." She concluded by urging collective action, stating, "This council must take active steps to protect the civilian population in the occupied West Bank and to halt the mounting violence."
Speaking at the session, the U.S. representative argued against renewed focus on the resolution and instead directed criticism toward the UN agency responsible for Palestinian refugees. She alleged that the agency maintains ties to Hamas and asserted that "it rejects any reasonable standards for accountability for the vetting of its staff or partners."
She further dismissed the usefulness of continued discussions on Resolution 2334, telling council members, "Colleagues, we have been clear: the United States opposes these quarterly briefings on UNSCR 2334, as they only distract from pressing threats to international peace and security."
According to the U.S. position, a more recent Security Council measure—Resolution 2803, adopted last month to endorse the Gaza peace framework agreed upon by Israel and Hamas—should be the focus instead. The envoy stated that Resolution 2803, not 2334, "charts the path towards a stable, safe, and prosperous Middle East.” She added, “We are working with partners to stand up the (planned) International Stabilization Force and train fully vetted Palestinian Police, not rehashing decades of failed policies. This council should recognize and end its outsized focus on an outdated resolution."
Reaffirming Washington’s broader stance, she emphasized that "the United States remains focused on keeping Israel secure and Gaza and the West Bank stable. President (Donald) Trump has been perfectly clear that the United States expects the violence in the West Bank to end, and that the United States will not allow the annexation of the West Bank."
Other Security Council members voiced strong objections, warning that conditions in the West Bank continue to deteriorate. Slovenia’s representative described what he called accelerating annexation efforts, criticizing the “forced entry of Israeli authorities into the UNRWA compound in East Jerusalem, the seizure of property and the removal of the UN flag.”
He cautioned that international inaction risks repeating past failures, stating, "We simply should do more to prevent history from repeating itself. For now, peace is nowhere near."
France’s ambassador echoed those concerns, reiterating opposition to settlement growth and any form of annexation. "We reiterate our condemnation of the expansion of settlements and our opposition to any form of annexation of the West Bank, whether it's partial, total or de facto," he said. He also warned that "the persistent threats against the work of UNRWA are unacceptable, in particular the rate of its facilities in East Jerusalem, in violation of the status of UN facilities."
Algeria’s envoy sharply criticized both Israel’s failure to comply with Resolution 2334 and the broader international response. Highlighting imminent home demolitions, he said, "In the next few days, 100 Palestinian homes are planned to be demolished. This is not an anomaly. It is not a deviation. It is the routine of occupation, an occupation administered with precision and sustained by our silence."
Russia’s deputy representative argued that the ceasefire in Gaza has not eased conditions in the West Bank, noting intensified military actions there. He said "the long-anticipated ceasefire in Gaza did not usher in alleviation of the plight of the residents of the West Bank, where, in addition to frequent military raids, the Israelis launched a military operation in Tubas and Jenin." He also urged progress toward a two-state solution and called on Israel to release Palestinian tax revenues it has withheld.
China’s ambassador urged renewed attention to settlement expansion, warning, "The situation in the West Bank must not be overlooked." He added, "Unilateral actions in violation of international law must cease immediately."
Denmark’s representative cautioned that settlement growth undermines the possibility of a viable Palestinian state, calling for an end to all illegal settlements and settler violence.
Pakistan’s envoy said the "Israeli occupation of the occupied Palestinian territory must end," and urged Israel to "enable the Palestinian people to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination." He also stressed that "All settlement activity must cease immediately," describing demographic changes imposed on the territory as "illegal and must be reversed."
Guyana’s ambassador raised similar concerns, condemning Israel’s actions against UNRWA facilities in East Jerusalem as "a flagrant violation of international law." She concluded by urging collective action, stating, "This council must take active steps to protect the civilian population in the occupied West Bank and to halt the mounting violence."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment