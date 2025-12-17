403
Two US lawmakers call on Congress to repeal Syria’s Caesar sanctions
(MENAFN) Two prominent members of the U.S. Congress appealed on Tuesday for the removal of sanctions imposed on Syria, as lawmakers prepare for a Senate vote on the annual defense authorization legislation.
The call came from a senior Democratic senator and a Republican representative, who outlined their position in a jointly written opinion piece published by reports ahead of the anticipated Senate consideration of the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).
Included within the sweeping defense package is language that would eliminate penalties enacted under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, a sanctions framework that has long restricted economic engagement with the country.
In their written remarks, the lawmakers argued that the measures are now harming ordinary Syrians rather than those originally targeted. “These sanctions now punish a country made up of Assad’s former victims—who are all trying to recover. If we do not change course, Syria’s suffering and its people’s hard-won progress could be squandered,” they stated.
They further emphasized that temporary exemptions from sanctions have failed to create the conditions necessary for meaningful economic recovery, noting that limited waivers do not provide sufficient certainty to attract long-term investment.
According to their assessment, lifting the restrictions entirely would enable Syrians to meet international expectations placed upon them. “Repealing debilitating sanctions will allow Syrians to meet the many demands we place on them by building the capacity to find and destroy chemical weapons, halt the illegal drug trade, destroy the Islamic State, and develop the means to protect all Syrian citizens equally,” they wrote.
The House of Representatives approved the $901 billion NDAA last week, advancing the bill—which includes the complete repeal of the Caesar sanctions—to the Senate for consideration.
Should the Senate give its approval, the defense measure is expected to be enacted into law with the signature of President Donald Trump.
