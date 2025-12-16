Fyxt Enters Q4 With Record Growth, Managing Over 800 Million Square Feet Through AI-Driven Property Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VENICE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fyxt, the AI-first property operations platform for commercial real estate, announced record growth entering Q4, tripling its customer footprint and expanding its managed portfolio to more than 800 million square feet. The company reported a 200% increase in portfolio growth, marking its largest surge since inception and reflecting accelerating demand for automation and intelligence in property management.

“Commercial real estate operations are changing fast, and teams are ready to move beyond disconnected systems and manual work,” said Ryan Botwinick, Founder and CEO of Fyxt.“Our platform gives operators real-time visibility, automation, and control across every asset. It is transforming the way portfolios perform.”

Building a New Standard for Property Operations

Fyxt replaces fragmented workflows and outdated tools with a single AI-powered operating system that connects operations, finance, compliance, and communication. The platform simplifies how property teams manage tenants, vendors, and assets, driving measurable gains in efficiency, transparency, and NOI growth.

Fyxt's customers include institutional owners and operators across retail, industrial, and mixed-use portfolios. Current customers include Kite Realty Group, STAG Industrial, FCPT (Four Corners Property Trust), Bridge Industrial, and a growing group of additional enterprise portfolios streamlining their operations on Fyxt.

“Their team demonstrated a deep understanding of our operational needs and customized and tailored their software to ensure adoption was smooth and effective. The software itself has significantly improved our efficiency-what once potentially took hours of manual coordination and reporting is now completed in less time.” - - Ana Borders, VP Property Management, STAG

Positioned for 2026

Fyxt's 2026 strategy focuses on scaling AI-driven modules for predictive operations, financial automation, and portfolio analytics. The company continues to expand integrations with systems such as Yardi and MRI, reinforcing its position as the operating system for commercial real estate.

Media Contact:

Tiffany Breckenridge

Fyxt Marketing & Communications

...

Fyxt is the AI-first property operations platform that automates and centralizes commercial real estate management. Designed for enterprise portfolios, Fyxt connects operations, finance, compliance, and communication in one intelligent system. This enables leaders to manage at scale with confidence.Learn more at