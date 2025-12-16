403
G42 Releases Nanda 87B, Opening New Frontiers in Hindi-English Language AI
(MENAFN- trailrunnerint) 16 December 2025, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: G42, the Abu Dhabi-based global technology group, today announced a major upgrade to Llama-3-Nanda, or NANDA for short, its open-source Hindi-English large language model (LLM). Developed by Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) in collaboration with Inception, a G42 company, and Cerebras, makers of the wor’d’s fastest AI inference, NANDA now features 87 billion parameters, setting a new benchmark in language AI tailored for Hindi speakers.
Built upon Llama-3.1 70B, NANDA 87B has been trained on a curated Hindi-English dataset with over 65 billion Hindi tokens. A custom Hindi-centric tokenizer boosts efficiency, reducing both training and inference time. This breakthrough makes it the largest and one of the most capable Hindi-centric models available in open weights.
The model is engineered for real-world use: fluent in formal Hindi (Devanagari script), casual speech, and Hinglish, it delivers strong performance across translation, summarization, instruction-following, and transliteration tasks. Safety and cultural alignment are core to its design, enabling NANDA to generate context-aware, responsible responses.
"India deserves world-class technology that speaks its language. NANDA 87B is a major step in that direction, after our first NANDA model announced last year," said Manu Jain, CEO of G42 India. "As we continue to scale our operations across the country, this model opens doors for more inclusive innovation in education, entertainment, enterprise, and beyond. This upgrade reflects G42's deep commitment to building AI solutions that serve India's vibrant AI ecosystem."
“At MBZUAI, our mission is to advance AI in ways that deliver broad, positive impact for society. NANDA marks an important milestone in bringing high-quality, open-access language technology to one of the wor’d’s largest and most dynamic linguistic communit”es,” saidRichardMorton, Executive Director, Institute of Foundation Models, MBZUAI. “Through our collaboration with G42 and Cerebras, we are underscoring the value of culturally aligned and inclusive AI research&nbs—;— work that supports underserved languages and expands access to advanced AI capabilities for hundreds of millions of Hindi speakers worldw”de.”
With over 600 million Hindi speakers and one of the world's fastest-growing digital economies, India represents a crucial market for regional AI innovation. With over 80% of new internet users preferring local languages, models like NANDA can play a pivotal role in bridging digital divides.
"The upgrade of NANDA is a leap forward in making AI tools accessible for India's vast number of users," said Ashish Koshy, CEO of Inception. "By combining cutting-edge research with open access, NANDA is designed to serve content creators, educators, developers, and enterprises working across India's digital landscape. This milestone reflects our continued commitment to building AI-native solutions for the Global South and accelerating AI adoption across high-impact sectors."
The model was trained on Condor Galaxy, one of the’world’s most powerful AI supercomputersfor training and inferencing built by G42 and Cerebras.
NANDA 87B is now available as an open-weight model on MBZUAI Hugging Face page, enabling creators, developers, and enterprises to explore and build upon its capabilities.
