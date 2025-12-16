Drone Shows, Desert Camping, Motorsports: UAE's Liwa Festival Lights Up 300-Metre Sand Dune

Liwa came alive as drone shows lit up the night sky, projections animated the dunes, desert camps stretched across Tal Moreeb, and the sound of motorsports echoed nearby. The opening of the Liwa International Festival in Al Dhafra marked the start of the UAE's winter desert season.

The journey to Liwa is part of the experience. The nearly three-hour drive from Al Ain gradually fades the city away, replacing buildings and highways with open horizons and the quiet vastness of the Al Dhafra desert. By the time visitors arrive, the landscape itself has already set the tone - expansive, remote, and unmistakably unique.

Even before nightfall, a sense of spectacle filled the air. Military aircraft performed aerial displays over Liwa, executing precise manoeuvres that drew eyes skyward and built anticipation among crowds gathered around the 300-metre-high Tal Moreeb, one of the UAE's tallest sand dunes.

As darkness settled, the dunes themselves became part of the performance. Projection mapping was cast directly onto the slopes of Tal Moreeb, turning the sand into moving, illuminated surfaces that followed the dune's natural contours. The effect transformed the landscape into an open-air stage, where light and terrain merged seamlessly.

The opening show traced Liwa's journey from a landscape rooted in traditional desert life to its evolution as a major winter gathering point. Through visuals and sound, it highlighted the relationship between people and place, and how Liwa has grown into an annual destination for families, campers, adventure seekers, and heritage enthusiasts during the cooler months.

Above the dunes, hundreds of drones took flight, forming successive light patterns and symbols in the night sky during a display that lasted around 16 minutes. Fireworks followed, lighting up the desert backdrop and drawing cheers from spectators seated across the sand, many surrounded by camps set up for the season.

Beyond the main show, the festival atmosphere extended into Liwa Village, where families moved between entertainment zones, creative workshops, and live performances. The village also featured a classic car museum and a wide range of dining options, blending Emirati favourites with international cuisine and adding to the area's lively, communal feel.

On the drive out, motorsports took centre stage. At a dedicated drifting arena, car enthusiasts gathered late into the night, engines echoing across the desert. The scene reflected Liwa's long-standing connection to car culture and adventure - a fitting close to an opening night shaped by light, movement, and the enduring pull of the dunes.