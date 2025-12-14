403
Iraq, UN Reaffirm Strong Collaboration
(MENAFN) Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted Saturday the durability of their cooperation, even as the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) prepares to conclude its mandate.
Guterres arrived in Baghdad earlier in the day, coming from Saudi Arabia, to participate in a ceremony commemorating the conclusion of UNAMI’s operations, which have spanned 22 years in the nation.
“Iraq values the positions of the UN secretary-general,” Sudani remarked during a joint press briefing in Baghdad.
He emphasized that Iraq “has defeated terrorism through the sacrifices of its people.”
“The end of UNAMI’s mission does not mark the end of Iraq’s partnership with the UN,” Sudani added, underlining that ties with the mission have been crucial.
UNAMI was created through a UN Security Council resolution soon after the US-led invasion in 2003 to assist Iraq in reclaiming sovereignty and establishing democratic institutions.
In May 2024, the Security Council unanimously agreed, following a request from the Iraqi government, to terminate UNAMI’s mandate on Dec. 31, 2025.
