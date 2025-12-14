403
Protesters rally in Stockholm against Israel’s attacks on Gaza
(MENAFN) Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at Odenplan Square in Stockholm on Saturday to protest Israel’s continued attacks on Gaza, despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10.
The protest was organized by several civil society groups calling for an end to Israeli airstrikes targeting civilians.
Protesters carried banners reading messages such as “Children are being killed in Gaza,” “Schools and hospitals are being bombed,” and “Stop the genocide in Gaza,” while also demanding the Swedish government halt arms sales to Israel.
Swedish activist Joakim Orthen told Anadolu that these protests occur every Saturday to raise awareness of the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the West Bank. “We are here because the war is not over yet. Despite a peace agreement that should be implemented, civilians are still being killed,” Orthen said. He emphasized that the international community must ensure the ceasefire is enforced and that Palestinians are afforded the same human rights protections as people in Europe.
A separate protest took place at Utrecht University in the Netherlands, where demonstrators vowed to continue until the university cuts ties with Israel. Overnight, three university buildings were reportedly damaged, with around 40 windows smashed.
Since the truce began on October 10, the Israeli army has reportedly killed at least 386 Palestinians and injured 1,018 others. Since October 2023, Israeli attacks in Gaza have resulted in over 70,300 deaths, mostly women and children, and more than 171,000 injuries, despite ongoing ceasefire agreements.
