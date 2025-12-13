President Murmu Lays Foundation For Projects In Manipur's Senapati

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, attended a public function at Senapati, Manipur. She also laid foundation stones and inaugurated various development projects on the occasion, according to a statement from the President's Secretariat.

Focus on Tribal Communities' Progress

Addressing the gathering on Friday, the President said that dignity, security, and growth opportunities for tribal communities in Manipur, and their greater participation in the country's progress, are a national priority.

The Government of India is working closely with local leaders, civil society, and communities to ensure that development in Manipur is inclusive and sustainable.

According to the release, the President said the Government of India is committed to ensuring that development reaches every corner of the country. The government is giving special attention to the development of remote tribal regions.

Development Initiatives in Hill Districts

In recent years, the hill districts of Manipur have benefited from focused investments in areas such as road and bridge connectivity, including national highways and rural roads, healthcare, education, drinking water, and electricity supply. Livelihood programmes such as skill training, SHGs, and Van Dhan are improving the quality of life of people. These efforts are a reflection of the Government's commitment to supporting tribal communities while respecting their unique identity and traditions.

Call for Peace and Unity

The President said that Manipur's strength lies in its diversity, its culture, languages, and traditions. The hills and the valley have always complemented each other, like two sides of the same beautiful land. She urged all communities to continue supporting the efforts for peace, understanding and reconciliation.

The Government of India recognises the aspirations of the people of Manipur. She reiterated the Government of India's commitment to the well-being and progress of the people of Manipur, including the people of this region. President Murmu said we should continue working together to build a peaceful and prosperous Manipur.

Tribute to Manipur's Women Warriors

Earlier, the President paid her respects to the brave women warriors of Manipur at the Nupee Lal Memorial Complex, Imphal. The Memorial Complex stands as a tribute to the sacrifice of Manipuri women and commemorates their uprisings in which they challenged the British and feudal powers with great courage. (ANI)

