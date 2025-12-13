Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency Signs Contracts With Foreign Companies

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has signed new procurement contracts with two foreign companies, Trend reports.

The contracts involve the purchase of protective special clothing sets intended for mine clearance activities.

ANAMA has signed a contract worth 150,000 manat ($88,000) with Israel's Cortex Engineering Ltd. for the purchase of full-body protective armored suits. At the same time, a contract worth 265,306 manat ($155,000) has been signed with Norway's Rofi a.s. for the delivery of individual armored protective clothing sets.

As a result, a total of 415,306 manat ($243,000) will be spent on the purchase of these special protective clothing sets.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action was founded in 1998. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates inter-agency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories, and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.