Birth Rate In Swiss Canton Jura Falls To Record Low

2025-12-13 02:07:32
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The number of babies born in canton Jura, in northwestern Switzerland, has been dropping steadily since the early 2000s. Last year, just 579 births were recorded, slipping below the 600 mark for the first time. This content was published on December 13, 2025 - 14:40 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
The number of babies born in canton Jura has dropped from 828 in 1999 to 579 in 2024 – just 7.8 births per 1,000 people, according to figures in its latest Mémento statistique 2025.

The trend is reflected in Jura's fertility rate – the average number of children per woman. After hovering around 1.65 between 2011 and 2021, it dropped to 1.34 in 2024. The decline mirrors the national picture: at 1.29 children per woman, Switzerland has hit its lowest level since records began.

