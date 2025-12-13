Birth Rate In Swiss Canton Jura Falls To Record Low
The number of babies born in canton Jura has dropped from 828 in 1999 to 579 in 2024 – just 7.8 births per 1,000 people, according to figures in its latest Mémento statistique 2025.
The trend is reflected in Jura's fertility rate – the average number of children per woman. After hovering around 1.65 between 2011 and 2021, it dropped to 1.34 in 2024. The decline mirrors the national picture: at 1.29 children per woman, Switzerland has hit its lowest level since records began.More More Demographics In Switzerland, having a child is becoming a luxury
