Private Radio Starts Educational Programme For Students In Logar

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): A privately-owned radio station has launched an education programme“Voice of School” for students in the capital of central Logar province, an official said on Saturday.

Information and Culture Director Mawlawi Faizullah Johari told a ceremony in this regard that“Mahal” radio kicked off the free learning programme for around 2,000 students in Logar and Maidan Wardak provinces in cooperation with his department.

He expressed gratitude to the officials of the radio for providing students with the opportunity to learn through radio broadcasts.

He explained a radio was an easy and inexpensive tool though which men and women could gain knowledge at home in a short period of time.

Meanwhile, Sardar Wali Bahij, head of broadcasts at Mahal private radio, said that the station has opened a new season of learning under the“Voice of the School” programme for around 2,000 students in Logar, Maidan Wardak, Paktia and some districts of Kabul.

He said that through this programme, thousands of students from cities, districts and remote villages would be able to learn the recitation of the Holy Quran, Pashto, Dari and English subjects.

Additionally, a prominent religious scholar from Logar's education sector, Mufti Wahidullah Wahaj, said that Mahal radio has initiated a nationwide educational innovation and called on international organisations and the government to support this initiative.

He urged residents of Logar, Maidan Wardak, Paktia and some districts of Kabul to benefit from the radio's educational programmes and to encourage children and youth struggling with learning to listen to it.

