Hungary Denounces NATO Chief's Five-Year Russia Strike Projection
(MENAFN) Hungary's top diplomat Friday sharply criticized NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte's assessment that Russia could prepare to strike the alliance within five years, denouncing the projection as "reckless."
Peter Szijjarto took to X, the US social media platform, to lambast Rutte's recent statements.
"Mark Rutte made several reckless statements, claiming that 'we' are Russia's next target, that Russia could be ready to attack NATO within five years, and that Ukraine's security is our security," Szijjarto wrote.
The foreign minister suggested Rutte's remarks should eliminate any remaining uncertainty about whether "common sense has completely disappeared" in Brussels.
"As a NATO member, Hungary firmly rejects these claims. The security of European countries is guaranteed not by Ukraine, but by NATO itself. Ukraine is fighting for its own security, not for ours," Szijjarto emphasized.
Szijjarto characterized Rutte's comments as a "clear sign" that Brussels positioned itself against US President Donald Trump's diplomatic initiatives, asserting the secretary general "effectively stabbed peace negotiations in the back," as a US-supported settlement framework between Ukraine and Moscow remains under discussion.
"Such provocative statements are irresponsible and dangerous. We call on Mark Rutte to stop fueling war tensions immediately!" Szijjarto declared.
Thursday, Rutte cautioned that Russia might achieve capability to assault NATO within five years, pressing member states to increase military expenditures and fortify collective defense mechanisms.
"We need to be crystal clear about the threat. We are Russia's next target," Rutte stated during his keynote speech at a Munich Security Conference event in Berlin.
"NATO's own defenses can hold for now. But with its economy dedicated to war, Russia could be ready to use military force against NATO within five years," he continued.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Friday that Ukraine is pursuing simultaneous negotiation channels with European and American counterparts, addressing security assurances, economic reconstruction, and sustained diplomatic engagement to conclude the conflict.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Friday that Ukraine is pursuing simultaneous negotiation channels with European and American counterparts, addressing security assurances, economic reconstruction, and sustained diplomatic engagement to conclude the conflict.
