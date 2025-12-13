403
Putin Says Russia-Iraq Ties “Deep and Long-Standing”
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded the enduring partnership with Iraq during discussions with counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid, declaring bilateral relations have consistently remained constructive throughout history.
"I fully agree with you: our relations are deep and long-standing. And throughout their entire history, there has never been a dark moment," Putin told Rashid during talks in Turkmenistan.
The Russian leader stressed that despite "turbulent events" in the Middle East and Iraq, both countries have "always maintained very good relations," while affirming Moscow considers Iraq's territorial integrity a core principle.
Rashid advocated for a "new impetus" in bilateral engagement and explicitly sought access to cutting-edge Russian technology sectors.
"We seek your support in this area, particularly in mechanical engineering, infrastructure development, and agriculture," Rashid stated, highlighting that Iraqi engineers have historically received training at Russian academic institutions.
The Iraqi president additionally accepted a "standing invitation" from Putin to visit Russia with a ministerial delegation to expand economic diversification and political alignment.
