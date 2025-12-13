403
UN rapporteur says Israel, US must fund Gaza reconstruction
(MENAFN) The UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, said Friday that Israel, along with the United States, Germany, and Italy—the main suppliers of weapons—should bear financial responsibility for the reconstruction of Gaza.
Speaking in London, Albanese stressed the need for a full assessment of state complicity in what she described as “genocide” in Gaza, arguing that countries aiding Israel should face sanctions. She criticized ongoing impunity and colonial practices, urging a change in the policies of Israel and its supporting states.
Albanese highlighted challenges posed by US sanctions against her, which prevent her from traveling to the US, presenting reports to the UN General Assembly, or opening a bank account.
She called the lack of a robust response to these sanctions a threat to the international human rights system.
The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire. Approximately 250,000 families are living in displacement camps, often facing cold weather and flooding in fragile shelters. Although a ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, Israel continues to impose restrictions on humanitarian aid deliveries. Since October 2023, Israeli attacks in Gaza have reportedly killed over 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured more than 171,000 others.
