N. Korea’s Leader Receives Soldiers Returning from Russia
(MENAFN) North Korea staged a homecoming event Friday for military engineers who cleared explosive ordnance in Russia's Kursk region during Moscow's conflict with Ukraine, state media confirmed Saturday.
Kim Jong Un personally greeted the returning soldiers in Pyongyang and memorialized nine service members killed on deployment, media disclosed.
Approximately 1,000 North Korean engineering personnel arrived in Kursk this past August to support Russian demining operations following clashes with Ukrainian forces in the contested area.
This technical deployment came after Pyongyang had already sent roughly 15,000 combat soldiers to bolster Russia's military campaign, South Korea's intelligence services reported. Intelligence estimates indicate North Korea suffered 2,000 casualties in the broader conflict.
During an extended speech, Kim conveyed gratitude that the majority survived, though he characterized the nine fatalities as "heart rending."
The leader commended the unit's "heroism and professionalism," noting troops executed their duties in a "harsh combat environment" where every step involved danger.
According to Kim, the engineering regiment converted extensive mine-laden terrain into secure territory in under three months, attributing success to coordinated teamwork rather than individual feats.
Kim emphasized the personnel's ideological dedication, solidarity, and readiness to prioritize fellow soldiers' safety amid lethal circumstances.
