BJP Rejects 'Saamana' Criticism, Blames Uddhav Sena For Failures In Mumbai Housing

MENAFN - IANS) Nagpur, Dec 13 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday hit back at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, saying the criticism carried in the party mouthpiece 'Saamana' was driven not by facts but by“hatred, illusion, and propaganda” aimed at covering up past political failures.

Responding to the 'Saamana' editorial, the BJP said that if Marathi people were denied housing, employment, or dignity at any point, it was during the period when the Thackeray-led party controlled the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, and not under the BJP-led Mahayuti government.

State BJP chief media coordinator Navnath Ban, in a post on X, said,“Thanks to Chief Minister Devendraji Fadnavis's foresight, Marathi families living in BDD chawls received rightful homes at affordable rates. Long-pending redevelopment projects were initiated. Metro projects, the Coastal Road, and Atal Setu were launched.”

Ban was responding to allegations by the Thackeray camp that the rights and interests of Marathi people were being undermined by the government led by CM Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

The editorial had claimed that the government had reduced Marathi people to the status of a“doormat” while attempting to apply a superficial remedy in the form of a 'pagdi-mukta' Mumbai. It also alleged that Marathi residents were being denied housing and accused leaders, including Amit Shah, Shinde, and Fadnavis, of being responsible for the situation.

Rejecting these charges, Ban said,“What have those who write editorials on Marathi pride actually done? Not a single major housing reform law was enacted. Not one stalled project was taken to completion. Corruption worth thousands of crores in the BMC was exposed, yet no action was taken. You committed the sin of making Mumbai's Marathi people homeless.”

He further accused the Thackeray faction of attempting to divide society for political survival.“This pathetic attempt to save your political existence by artificially creating a 'Marathi versus non-Marathi' divide is laughable. Housing policies in Mumbai, redevelopment schemes, and reforms in the 'pagdi' system are meant to deliver justice to the common Mumbaikar and the Marathis. Those who claim to speak for Marathi people should first explain what they did for Marathi youths during their time in power,” Ban said.

Highlighting ongoing development works, Ban said the BJP-led government was focused on tangible outcomes.

“Today, Mumbai's development has gathered pace. Marathi youth are getting opportunities, and rightful homes are being provided. That is what troubles some people. The fight for Marathi rights is not fought through emotional editorials, but through concrete action. Devabhai is accelerating Mumbai's growth, while Uddhavji limits himself to lamentations in 'Saamana'. Mumbai's people have seen through this,” he added.