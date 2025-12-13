403
EU Calls for Accountability Over Gaza
(MENAFN) The European Commission, without directly naming who is responsible for crimes in Gaza, stated on Friday that "there must be accountability for violations of international law."
Answering a query from a correspondent on whether the EU, as in Ukraine, is also demanding accountability for war crimes in Gaza, European Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni explained that determinations of genocide or war crimes are matters for competent national and international courts to decide.
El Anouni highlighted that both the EU and the EU’s High Representative have repeatedly emphasized that the circumstances in Gaza are unsustainable.
He said, "The killing of civilians in Gaza has been indefensible, and that civilians can never be a target."
When a news agency pressed further, using the commission’s own phrasing, on whether the EU is calling for accountability for those making Gaza’s situation unsustainable, El Anouni reiterated that the EU has consistently and firmly urged Israel to meet its obligations under international law.
El Anouni added that the EU continues to denounce all forms of violence in the occupied Palestinian territories, while also expressing concern over Gaza and urging Israel to improve conditions.
While affirming Israel’s right to self-defense, El Anouni stressed that such actions must comply with international law.
Earlier, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas acknowledged awareness of accusations regarding double standards on Gaza, emphasizing that the EU’s fundamental approach is largely the same as in Ukraine.
