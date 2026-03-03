Labour Ministry Extends Remote Work Recommendation From Tuesday 'Until Further Notice'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour (MoL) announced that – in light of current circumstances and in the interest of safeguarding public wellbeing and ensuring stable business operations, and in coordination with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry – it recommends that private-sector entities continue to implement remote working arrangements wherever the nature of the work allows, effective from tomorrow, Tuesday, 3 March, until further notice.

MoL said that exemptions apply to activities that require staff presence on-site, provided that all approved health and safety measures are fully observed to protect employees.

The exemptions, according to The Ministry, also include retail and service operations that involve direct engagement with the public, including shops, consumer cooperatives, and restaurants, to ensure the uninterrupted provision of essential goods and services to the community.