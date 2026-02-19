Bihar Chief Secy Emphasises CCTV Monitoring At Panchayat-Level Sports Complexes​

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Feb 19 (IANS) Pratyaya Amrit, Chief Secretary of Bihar, on Thursday chaired a high-level review meeting of the Sports Department and underscored the urgent need to strengthen security, monitoring, and institutional mechanisms across the state's sports ecosystem.​

Emphasising safety and transparency, the Chief Secretary directed that CCTV cameras be mandatorily installed in all Panchayat-level sports complexes and outdoor stadiums.​

He said the move would enhance security, ensure accountability, and promote transparency in the management of sports infrastructure.​

To bring structure and consistency, Pratyaya Amrit instructed that the activation and operation of sports clubs be institutionalised, enabling regular performance reviews and progress assessments.​

He also ordered periodic inspections at the secretary level to establish a robust monitoring mechanism for the effective implementation of sports schemes throughout the state.​

The meeting was attended by Sports Secretary Mahendra Kumar along with senior departmental officials.​

The Chief Secretary placed strong emphasis on developing a healthy Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in the sports sector.​

He directed officials to prepare a clear policy framework to facilitate active participation of both public and private stakeholders.​

Stressing community involvement, he also called for engaging local industries to promote sports activities and encourage youth participation in competitions and sporting events.​

An inclusive and systematic PPP framework, he noted, would significantly accelerate sports development in Bihar.​

To ensure accountability at the grassroots level, directions were issued to assign each sports club a District Sports Officer, a State Government Sports Coach, and a Physical Education Teacher.​

To promote transparency in procurement and prevent monopolistic practices, the Chief Secretary ordered the empanelment of sports material suppliers through open calls.​

He also instructed the department to cap the maximum prices of sports equipment to prevent overpricing and ensure uniform rates across the state.​

Reviewing the functioning of 27 Eklavya Sports Training Centres, Pratyaya Amrit expressed satisfaction with their performance and directed officials to operationalise the remaining proposed centres at the earliest.​

The department further informed that a half-marathon is proposed to be organised annually during November and February, with the first event scheduled for this November.​