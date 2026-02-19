Bihar Chief Secy Emphasises CCTV Monitoring At Panchayat-Level Sports Complexes
Emphasising safety and transparency, the Chief Secretary directed that CCTV cameras be mandatorily installed in all Panchayat-level sports complexes and outdoor stadiums.
He said the move would enhance security, ensure accountability, and promote transparency in the management of sports infrastructure.
To bring structure and consistency, Pratyaya Amrit instructed that the activation and operation of sports clubs be institutionalised, enabling regular performance reviews and progress assessments.
He also ordered periodic inspections at the secretary level to establish a robust monitoring mechanism for the effective implementation of sports schemes throughout the state.
The meeting was attended by Sports Secretary Mahendra Kumar along with senior departmental officials.
The Chief Secretary placed strong emphasis on developing a healthy Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in the sports sector.
He directed officials to prepare a clear policy framework to facilitate active participation of both public and private stakeholders.
Stressing community involvement, he also called for engaging local industries to promote sports activities and encourage youth participation in competitions and sporting events.
An inclusive and systematic PPP framework, he noted, would significantly accelerate sports development in Bihar.
To ensure accountability at the grassroots level, directions were issued to assign each sports club a District Sports Officer, a State Government Sports Coach, and a Physical Education Teacher.
To promote transparency in procurement and prevent monopolistic practices, the Chief Secretary ordered the empanelment of sports material suppliers through open calls.
He also instructed the department to cap the maximum prices of sports equipment to prevent overpricing and ensure uniform rates across the state.
Reviewing the functioning of 27 Eklavya Sports Training Centres, Pratyaya Amrit expressed satisfaction with their performance and directed officials to operationalise the remaining proposed centres at the earliest.
The department further informed that a half-marathon is proposed to be organised annually during November and February, with the first event scheduled for this November.
