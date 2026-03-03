403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Reports Advances in Eastern Ukraine, Capturing Three Settlements
(MENAFN) Russia says its forces capture three settlements in Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, as stated by reports.
The Defense Ministry reports that troops take control of the village of Kruhle in Kharkiv, located about 1.1 kilometers from the Russia-Ukraine border.
The ministry adds that Russian forces also capture the villages of Drobysheve and Riznykivka in Donetsk, near the city of Kramatorsk. Kramatorsk remains one of Ukraine’s last strongholds in the eastern region and has served as its administrative center since 2014.
Ukrainian officials have not immediately commented on the claims, and independent verification is difficult due to the ongoing war, now in its fifth year.
The Defense Ministry reports that troops take control of the village of Kruhle in Kharkiv, located about 1.1 kilometers from the Russia-Ukraine border.
The ministry adds that Russian forces also capture the villages of Drobysheve and Riznykivka in Donetsk, near the city of Kramatorsk. Kramatorsk remains one of Ukraine’s last strongholds in the eastern region and has served as its administrative center since 2014.
Ukrainian officials have not immediately commented on the claims, and independent verification is difficult due to the ongoing war, now in its fifth year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment