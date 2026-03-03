Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Reports Advances in Eastern Ukraine, Capturing Three Settlements

2026-03-03 03:04:09
(MENAFN) Russia says its forces capture three settlements in Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, as stated by reports.

The Defense Ministry reports that troops take control of the village of Kruhle in Kharkiv, located about 1.1 kilometers from the Russia-Ukraine border.

The ministry adds that Russian forces also capture the villages of Drobysheve and Riznykivka in Donetsk, near the city of Kramatorsk. Kramatorsk remains one of Ukraine’s last strongholds in the eastern region and has served as its administrative center since 2014.

Ukrainian officials have not immediately commented on the claims, and independent verification is difficult due to the ongoing war, now in its fifth year.

MENAFN

