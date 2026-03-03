Fresh To Strong Winds, Drop In Temperatures Expected: Meteorology Department
Doha, Qatar: Department of Meteorology said in its daily report that the country is expected to be affected by northwesterly winds starting from Wednesday, March 4, 2026, until the weekend.
The winds will range from fresh to strong, with chances of blowing dust that may lead to reduced horizontal visibility in some areas, the report added.
