Finance's Next Frontier: What To Expect At The 18Th Mint BFSI Summit

MENAFN - Live Mint) The chief of India's market regulator and the deputy governor of the country's central bank will headline the 18th edition of the Mint BFSI Summit in Mumbai today. The day-long summit comes at a time when India's financial services landscape is being reshaped by new regulations, evolving customer expectations, and rapid advances in technology.

With the theme 'Finance's Next Frontier', the 2025 Summit brings together the country's most influential voices to discuss how banking, markets, insurance, and fintech are preparing for a new era of challenges and collaboration.

The day begins with two marquee conversations that anchor the summit in the perspectives of India's most important regulators. Tuhin Kanta Pandey, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), will set the stage with a keynote address, followed by a fireside chat on 'Steering India Inc. through a regulatory lens'.

At a time when global markets continue to witness volatility, India's regulatory framework is playing a central role in maintaining stability, improving transparency, and guiding corporate behaviour. This conversation will offer a grounded view of Sebi 's priorities and how the regulator sees the interplay between market oversight, investor protection, and innovation.

Following this, T. Rabi Sankar, deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI ), will deliver a keynote address and engage in a fireside discussion. As the RBI shapes policy on inflation, liquidity, digital payments, and financial stability, Sankar's perspective will be essential in understanding the forces influencing India's macroeconomic and financial outlook.

Apart from the regulators, the key highlight of the day will be a high-level discussion on the state of India's banking system with India's top bankers. The panel“The banking sector as a catalyst for India's economic growth” brings together K. Balasubramanian, chief executive officer (CEO), Citi India; Rajiv Anand, managing director (MD) and CEO, IndusInd Bank; and Debadatta Chand, MD and CEO, Bank of Baroda.

As India's economy grows, banks must manage rising credit demand, maintain strong asset quality, and invest in digital capabilities. This closing session will assess how the sector is balancing these imperatives and what will drive banking performance in the coming years.

The Summit will also see a debate around a sector undergoing significant transition: insurance. The panel 'The Insurance Industry After GST 2.0' brings together Rakesh Jain, executive director and CEO, IndusInd General Insurance Company; Satishwar B., MD and CEO, Bandhan Life; Animesh Kumar Das, MD and CEO, Acko General Insurance; and G. Srinivasan, MD and CEO, Galaxy Health Insurance, to unpack how the next phase of GST reform will shape pricing, distribution models, and competition.

With India's protection gap still large, the stalwarts will deliberate on how the industry can rethink product design, customer outreach, and digital platforms. This session will explore how leaders are preparing for that shift.

Markets take centrestage next, with noted investor Madhusudan Kela, founder of Invexa Capital, joining for a fireside chat on 'Markets at a turning point: Global headwinds, domestic euphoria-what gives?' India's markets continue to attract strong domestic flows and sustained optimism, even amid global uncertainties. This discussion will examine the drivers of that sentiment, the risks that may be underappreciated, and what investors should watch in the coming year.

The Summit then turns to the asset management industry with the panel 'Mutual funds: Market drivers or mere riders?' featuring D.P. Singh, deputy managing director and joint chief executive officer, SBI Mutual Fund; Nilesh Shah, managing director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company; and Sundeep Sikka, executive director and CEO, Nippon Life India Asset Management; and chairman of Amfi (Association of Mutual Funds in India).

With the rise of SIPs, passive investing, and broader retail participation, mutual funds are playing a larger role in shaping market behaviour. The panel will explore how the industry is evolving, whether domestic flows can remain resilient, and what innovations may define the next phase of growth.

In the afternoon, the focus shifts to how India moves toward its long-term economic ambitions. Hitesh Sethia, MD and CEO of Jio Financial Services, will outline 'The playbook for a $5-trillion India'. The session will examine the critical role of financial services in enabling new consumption patterns, expanding credit access, and supporting the digital economy.

Fintech's evolution is explored in depth through the panel 'Rewiring credit: Fintech's next chapter', with Madhusudhan Ekambaram, CEO and co-founder, Kreditbee; Sandeep Singh, CEO, Trillionloans (Bharatpe); and Akshay Mehrotra, MD and group CEO, Fibe.

With the first wave of fintech innovation behind us, the next stage will require stronger risk management, sustainable unit economics, and deeper collaboration within the ecosystem. The discussion will reflect on how these companies plan to expand responsibly while managing rising regulatory expectations.

The Summit also examines India's expanding global financial presence. A fireside chat with Paroma Chatterjee, CEO of Revolut India, will focus on 'Opportunities in cross-border payments.' As India builds linkages with global payment systems and strengthens digital infrastructure, cross-border movement of money is set to become faster, more transparent, and more affordable. The session will highlight what this shift means for consumers, businesses, and fintech operators.

Partnerships across the ecosystem gain attention in the fireside conversation 'Why NBFCs and fintechs need each other to win the digital-first consumer', featuring Nirav Shah, managing director, of Equirus Capital (investment banking) and Ravi Narayanan, MD and CEO of SMFG India Credit Co. Ltd.

As NBFCs and fintechs increasingly collaborate through co-lending, digital platforms, and customer acquisition models, this session will explore the practical realities of these relationships and how they benefit the digital-first consumer.

Across all sessions, the 18th edition of the Mint BFSI Summit offers a clear view of the opportunities and challenges ahead. With regulatory shifts, technological change, rising consumer expectations, and new competitive dynamics shaping the industry, this year's discussions will help leaders understand how to navigate finance's next frontier. As India's financial sector becomes more digital, more inclusive, and more globally connected, the Summit aims to equip participants with the insights needed to prepare for the next phase of growth.