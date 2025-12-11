Grayscale® Bittensor Trust (GTAO) Begins Trading On OTC Markets And Is Now SEC Reporting

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) GTAO Becomes the First Publicly Quoted U.S. Investment Product Offering Exposure to TAO Token as the Network Prepares to Undergo Its First Halving Event

STAMFORD, Conn., December 11, 2025 – Grayscale, the world's largest digital asset-focused investment platform*, today announced Grayscale® Bittensor Trust (the“Trust”) has begun trading on OTCQX®, a premier secondary U.S. market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc, under the ticker GTAO. The firm also announced that GTAO is now SEC reporting.

Bittensor is a decentralized network for artificial intelligence (AI) that enables anyone to build, train, and access machine-learning models. Connecting more than 50 subnets across artificial intelligence (AI) use cases like chatbots, translations, and image generation, the network offers an open, global foundation for decentralized AI.

With this development, GTAO becomes the first publicly quoted investment product in the U.S. designed to provide exposure to TAO, the token underlying the Bittensor network. As a new SEC reporting entity, the Trust's shares are now registered under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act**. As a result, the Trust will file periodic reports and financial statements with the SEC, including Forms 10-Q and 10-K, as well as current reports on Form 8-K, and will be subject to all other applicable obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The public quotation and SEC reporting milestones also coincide around the time of the first Bittensor halving, a key event that reduces the rate at which new TAO tokens are created in the Bittensor network. Similar to Bitcoin, Bittensor has a maximum supply of 21 million TAO and halves its emission rate approximately every four years.

Grayscale® Bittensor Trust has been available via private placement to eligible accredited investors since August 2024. The quotation marks a step in Grayscale's strategy aimed to transition private products to public markets and, over time, ETPs, enabling greater investor participation in next-generation protocols.

*Largest digital asset-focused investment platform based on asset under management (“AUM”) as of September 30, 2025. For other companies in this category, AUM is considered as of most recent public disclosure.

**Additionally, accredited investors who purchased shares in the Trusts' private placements will have an earlier liquidity opportunity, as the statutory holding period of private placement shares will be reduced from 12 months to 6 months under Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”). The holding period reduction goes into effect after the Trust has been a reporting company for at least 90 days and has satisfied the other requirements under Rule 144 of the Securities Act.

This voluntary filing should not be confused as an application or effort to classify the Trust as an exchange traded product (ETP). The structure of the Trust will not change and it will continue to not operate a redemption program nor trade on a national securities exchange. The Trust does not currently satisfy the Generic Listing Standards for Commodity-Based Trust Shares. We would seek to list the Trust as an ETP if and when we believe it meets such standards.

