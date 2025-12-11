Andersen Consulting Deepens Offerings With LBC

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Andersen Consulting strengthens its capabilities through a Collaboration Agreement with LBC, a Portugal-based international firm known for its integrated approach to business optimization, digital transformation and human capital development, combining creativity and human ethics with AI to accelerate value creation.

Founded in 2001, LBC supports international organizations, government entities, and companies in several sectors, including financial, energy, TMT, transport, and public sectors. Serving clients in Africa, the Americas, and Europe, LBC provides management consulting, digital transformation, capacity building, and AI enablement. Known for a culture of innovative transformation focused on sustained performance, the firm helps clients navigate complex change with measurable impact. Recent investments in enterprise AI enhance its capabilities across UX/UI, automation, analytics, and web solutions.

“At LBC, our mission is rooted in co-creating meaningful and enduring impact,” said Carlos Valleré de Oliveira, founder and CEO of LBC.“We help clients define their future and lead with clarity and conviction. Collaborating with Andersen Consulting amplifies our ability to do that across geographies and industries, bringing added relevance, resources, and reach to the work we are deeply committed to. Together, we can deliver sustainable value that endures well beyond any single engagement.”

Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen, added,“Transformation is not simply about having a roadmap; it requires a mindset rooted in agility, accountability, and sustained execution. What makes LBC stand out is their ability to blend strategic insight with digital transformation and talent development, supported by AI enablement in a way that drives real behavioral change and long-term performance. Their forward-thinking approach complements our capabilities and enhances the value we bring to clients navigating complexity and building for the future.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink