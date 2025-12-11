403
Cambridge Infotech Announces New Cyber Security Course With Placement Support
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Cambridge Infotech, a leading IT training institute in Bangalore, has announced the launch of its new cyber security course designed for students and professionals seeking a career in the fast-growing security sector. The course provides practical, job-oriented training with a focus on real-time skills required in modern security operations.
The cyber security program includes live interactive sessions, hands-on lab training, and guidance from experienced security professionals. Students will learn core subjects such as ethical hacking, network security, system protection, threat detection, and incident response. The course is structured to help learners understand how cyber attacks happen and how organizations defend against them in real environments.
One of the key benefits of the new program is the institute's 100 percent placement support. Cambridge Infotech helps learners with resume preparation, interview training, mock assessments, and job connections with hiring partners. The placement team works closely with students to ensure they are prepared for roles such as cyber security analyst, SOC analyst, security engineer, and penetration tester.
The institute has positioned this course as a response to the increasing demand for cyber security professionals in India and around the world. With businesses moving rapidly toward digital operations, the need for skilled security talent continues to accelerate. Cambridge Infotech aims to equip learners with strong technical knowledge and industry-ready confidence.
The training curriculum also includes practical exposure through real-time project assignments, security tools practice, and case studies based on actual industry scenarios. Learners are encouraged to apply their skills in controlled lab environments that mimic enterprise-level systems. This approach helps them understand the challenges they will face on the job.
Cambridge Infotech has already built a reputation for offering career-focused courses in areas such as full stack development, cloud computing, data analytics, and software testing. The addition of the cyber security program strengthens the institute's mission to provide high-quality training that leads directly to employment opportunities.
According to the institute's training team, the course is suitable for college students, working professionals, and beginners who want to start a career in cyber security. No advanced technical background is required, and the program covers essential concepts step by step.
The institute invites interested learners to enroll or request more information about the course schedule, fees, and placement process. The new cyber security course is now open for admissions, and batches are available on both weekdays and weekends.
Company:-Cambridge infotech
User:- Karmugil m
Email:[email protected]
Phone:-+9199024 61116Url:-
