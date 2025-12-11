Batt Cables Celebrates Strong Partnership With Peak Electrical Supplies

MENAFN - Pressat) Batt Cables, a leading global, is pleased to share a new case study featuring, a fast-growing independent electrical wholesaler serving construction and industrial sectors across the North West.

Peak Electrical Supplies has built its reputation on offering high-quality products, reliable service, and technical expertise. The company highlights Batt Cables as a trusted long-term partner-particularly valuing Batt's extensive product availability, competitive pricing, and consistent delivery performance.

“As an independent wholesaler, our reputation depends on supplying the right products quickly and reliably,” said Peak Electrical Supplies.“Batt Cables offers us a dependable route to high-quality cable, including armoured cables, and their service has continued to support our growth.”

Peak Electrical Supplies relies on Batt Cables' wide stock profile, which includes everything from power, data and control cables to a complete range of armoured cable and accessories. Batt's national distribution network enables fast fulfilment across multiple branches-something the Peak team views as a competitive advantage.

Beyond logistics, the collaboration also benefits from Batt Cables' technical support services, including expert advice on cable selection and access to digital tools such as the Cable Calculator.



As Peak Electrical Supplies expands, Batt Cables continues to support the wholesaler's evolving needs with flexible stock solutions, responsive account management and a tailored distribution approach.

“Peak Electrical Supplies represents the type of long-term partnership we value most,” said Chris Coxon, Marketing Director at Batt Cables.“Their growth and commitment to service reflect the strengths of our own business as a global cable distributor. We're proud to support their success.”



Batt Cables is an UK's longest established cable distributor, providing one of the widest ranges of electrical, data, control, and specialist cables in the market. Serving customers across the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and the US, Batt offers exceptional stock availability, technical expertise, and innovative digital tools such as the Batt Cable Calculator to support accurate and efficient cable selection.