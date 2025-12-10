403
US Navy Invests Millions to Modernize Shipbuilding with AI
(MENAFN) US Navy Secretary John Phelan revealed on Tuesday a $448 million strategic investment in the Shipbuilding Operating System (Ship OS), aimed at accelerating the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous technologies throughout the industrial sector.
“This investment provides the resources our shipbuilders, shipyards and suppliers need to modernize their operations and succeed in meeting our nation's defense requirements,” Phelan stated.
He further emphasized, “By enabling industry to adopt AI and autonomy tools at scale, we're helping the shipbuilding industry improve schedules, increase capacity and reduce costs. This is about doing business smarter and building the industrial capability our Navy and nation require."
The project will be managed by the US Navy’s Maritime Industrial Base (MIB) Program in collaboration with Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA).
Ship OS aims to unify information from various enterprise systems, legacy databases, and operational sources to detect production bottlenecks, streamline engineering processes, and facilitate early risk identification.
