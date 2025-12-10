403
U.S. Navy Jets Conduct Extended Flight Over Gulf of Venezuela
(MENAFN) Online flight monitoring platforms revealed US Navy F/A-18 combat aircraft nearing Venezuelan territorial boundaries Tuesday at midday, as Washington intensified its campaign against President Nicolás Maduro.
Information captured by tracking services including Flightradar24 showed the military aircraft traversing the narrow waterway, executing aerial patterns above the Gulf of Venezuela for more than 30 minutes while thousands of internet users watched their movements in real time.
A US defense official validated the operation, stating that the Department of Defense "conducts routine, lawful operations in international airspace, including over the Gulf of Venezuela."
"We will continue to fly safely, professionally, and in accordance with international law to protect the homeland, monitor illicit activity, and support stability across the Americas," the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told media.
The deployment comes during a sharp rise in military friction and US actions directed at Venezuela.
Hostilities intensified following Saturday's declaration by US President Donald Trump that airspace "above and surrounding" Venezuela was to be considered closed "in its entirety."
American forces have executed no fewer than 22 attacks across the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean against vessels believed to be smuggling narcotics since September, resulting in at least 87 fatalities.
Trump recently reinforced his threat to soon commence strikes on Venezuelan drug cartel operations "by land."
The Trump administration maintains its focus on Venezuela stems from regional counter-narcotics objectives, while the Maduro government argues Washington seeks to "appropriate Venezuela's vast oil reserves through the lethal use of military force," characterizing the anti-trafficking initiatives as preparatory measures for an illegal regime change effort.
