Kuwait Marks Human Rights Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Shaima Al-Ruwaished
KUWAIT, Dec 10 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait is celebrating on Wednesday the Human Rights Day, which is held under the theme "Human Rights: Our Everyday Essentials."
According to the UN, the celebration commemorates one of the world's most groundbreaking global pledges, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).
The declaration, according to the UN, was proclaimed by the General Assembly in Paris on December 10, 1948, and set out, for the first time, fundamental human rights to be universally protected.
In this regard, the State of Kuwait affirmed its commitment to human rights, which form a fundamental pillar of its constitution, founded in 1962 and are in line with international human rights laws and regulations.
Kuwait has ratified numerous global human rights accords that ensured political, civil, social, economic, cultural, judicial, racial, and gender rights for all human beings.
In particular, Kuwait has focused its efforts to achieve the 2015-adopted UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSGs), including several goals geared towards overall human rights.
Kuwait's role in the human rights domain earned it, on October 10, 2023, a seat at the Human Rights Council for 2024-26 after garnering 183 votes.
Kuwait renewed, in the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council in April 2025, its commitment to the basic tenets of human rights, especially those concerning areas of conflict, namely in Palestine, Syria, Sudan and Myanmar.
In a session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva in June of 2025, Kuwait presented its fourth national report on human rights, reflecting its stance in bolstering legislation, institutional procedures to ensure the implementation of international human rights standards.
Kuwait headed the GCC group in the 60th session of the UN Human Rights Council held in Geneva in October 2025, calling on the international community to take steps to ensure the dignity of people all over the world.
The State of Kuwait joined, in 1996, the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, reflecting its unwavering stance against inhumane acts.
Kuwait's commitment on all levels, which included bolstering legislative frameworks, was exemplified in Decree No. 93/2024 of the country adjusting anti-torture penalties to be in line with international accords.
Kuwait also took measures to protect people with disabilities, migrant workers, as well as women and children, from all forms of torture and abuse, legislating laws and implementing measures in this regard. (end)
