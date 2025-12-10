Kashmir Receives Over 3.5 Cr Poultry Birds This Year

File photo

Srinagar- Authorities on Tuesday said that nearly 3.5 crore poultry birds have reached Kashmir through road transportation this year, with an average of 50–60 vehicles carrying poultry and bovine livestock entering the Valley every day.

Dr Mohammad Ashraf Dar, Livestock Officer (Liver Flu Control), Kashmir, said the Livestock Check-Post at Qazigund plays a crucial role in screening every consignment before it enters the Valley.

He said the check-post ensures that no poultry or bovine livestock is allowed to proceed without a detailed physical examination.“Our staff and doctors conduct inspections for any symptoms, diseases, or mortality. Only after ensuring everything is clear do we give the green signal,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

Dar said that from April to date, around 3.50 crore poultry birds have entered Kashmir.“Out of these, 1.8 crore broilers and 1.1 crore day-old chicks have arrived. Additionally, around 4 lakh culled birds were transported into the Valley,” he said.

He said that under government schemes such as the Integrated Dairy Development Scheme and the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme, around 13,000 bovine animals have also entered Kashmir this year.

Referring to the viral video showing poultry mortality, Dr Dar clarified that the deaths occurred due to a delay in receiving the consignment.“Dealers in Pulwama and Srinagar initially refused to accept the load, causing prolonged travel. This led to starvation, dehydration and cold stress,” he said, adding that a post-mortem conducted at the Qazigund Check-Post showed no signs of disease.

He said that dead birds are disposed of through the deep burial system.“We have now received an incinerator, but it awaits electricity connection. Within one or two months, it will become fully functional for scientific disposal,” Dr Dar said, urging the public not to panic as all consignments undergo thorough examination.

Meanwhile, Dr Tasneef, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon and Incharge Livestock Check-Post Qazigund said that the unit operates round the clock to ensure safe livestock entry into the Valley.