Trump Claims His Policies Driving Prices Down, Wages Up
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump championed his economic agenda Tuesday, asserting his policies are reducing costs and boosting earnings while dismissing Democratic concerns about affordability as manufactured hysteria.
"We're bringing those prices down rapidly — lower prices, bigger paychecks," Trump said in Pennsylvania during remarks focused on the economy, insisting that inflation is being "crushed" under his leadership and that Americans are "getting much higher wages."
"But they have a new word. They always have a hoax. The new word is 'affordability,'" he said. "Prices are coming down. Their prices — it's a hoax,"
Trump stated oil and fuel output has reached "the greatest amount…than ever before," which he contended is suppressing costs throughout the economy. He further declared that "rent prices are down" and dairy costs "are coming down very strongly" and noted Thanksgiving turkey prices plummeted "33% compared to the Biden era."
The address—the inaugural installment of a planned domestic tour centered on economic issues—saw Trump emphasize his proposal to abolish taxes on tips and overtime, characterizing it as a substantial benefit for working households. He additionally promoted his tariff strategy, asserting it generated "hundreds of billions" of dollars for the US and stimulated fresh manufacturing investment.
"My favorite word is 'tariff,'" he said, arguing the duties have drawn companies back to the US.
"Tariffs are bringing us hundreds of billions of dollars…steel companies are coming to Pennsylvania now because they don't want to pay 25%, 50%, 100% tariffs."
Trump also criticized former President Joe Biden's Federal Reserve appointments, suggesting governors installed during Biden's tenure may be "not authorized to be there," reiterating his claim about Biden's use of an "autopen."
