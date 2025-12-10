Leading Travel Marketplace WINGIE Reveals 2025 Travel Trends Post-UAE National Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the UAE's 54th National Day celebrations, WINGIE, the leading travel marketplace in the MENA region, reported a significant surge in flight bookings during the UAE National Day period. This surge reflected a notable increase in both flight searches and bookings, highlighting the growing demand for travel during and after the UAE National Day celebrations.

Searches for flights in 2025 showed a 47% increase compared to 2024, while flight bookings surged by an impressive 150%. When comparing data from 2024 to 2025, WINGIE recorded an 80% increase in total bookings, underscoring the strong upward trend in demand. Some of the top destinations attracting the most interest during this period included Cairo, Calicut, and Kochi, marking these as the most popular spots for travelers in the UAE looking for new adventures.

In terms of pricing, there were significant decreases in flight fares across key international destinations. Flights to Cairo dropped by 40%, making this destination more affordable for travelers looking to take advantage of cost-effective travel options.

Device usage trends also showed a clear shift in how customers are booking their travel. Mobile bookings saw an astonishing 476% increase in 2025 compared to 2024, while desktop bookings grew by 272%.

These trends indicate a strong upward trajectory in international travel demand for 2025, driven by increased flight bookings and a shift towards mobile booking methods. The rise in mobile usage, along with reduced flight prices, suggests that digital tools are becoming integral to the way travelers plan and book their trips.

About Wingie Enuygun Group

Wingie Enuygun Group is a leading travel marketplace in the MENA region, specializing in flights through its platforms wingie,, and. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel products including flights, hotels, rental cars and bus tickets. Recognized for its innovation, Wingie Enuygun Group is at the forefront of the MENA online travel space, pioneering technological advancements and driving digital transformation within the industry.

Wingie leverages advanced AI technology to provide seamless user experience, featuring virtual interlining for flights and a diverse array of airline tickets and travel content. The platform is available in six languages, employs over 400 people, and attracts approximately 200 million visitors annually, reaffirming its position as a premier choice for travelers.

