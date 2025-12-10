Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transaction In Own Shares


2025-12-10 02:01:23
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
10 December 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 9 December 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 16,698
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 410.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 414.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 411.624566

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,495,813 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 115,210,296 have voting rights and 1,137,507 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

Venue Volume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		 Aggregated volume
LSE 411.624566 16,698

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue
121 413.50 08:27:44 LSE
561 413.50 08:27:44 LSE
534 412.50 08:33:13 LSE
27 412.50 08:33:13 LSE
282 412.50 09:37:21 LSE
377 412.50 09:37:21 LSE
622 411.50 10:04:31 LSE
17 411.00 10:45:56 LSE
13 411.00 10:46:36 LSE
11 411.00 10:48:16 LSE
450 412.50 11:17:30 LSE
650 412.50 11:17:30 LSE
664 412.50 11:44:49 LSE
314 412.50 11:44:49 LSE
611 412.00 12:02:15 LSE
205 410.50 12:18:19 LSE
406 410.50 12:18:19 LSE
686 411.00 12:56:47 LSE
100 411.00 13:00:43 LSE
18 411.00 13:00:43 LSE
217 411.00 13:00:44 LSE
217 411.00 13:00:50 LSE
183 411.00 13:00:50 LSE
18 411.00 13:00:50 LSE
18 411.00 13:00:50 LSE
217 411.00 13:01:49 LSE
765 411.00 13:01:49 LSE
217 411.00 13:02:04 LSE
383 411.00 13:02:04 LSE
18 411.00 13:02:04 LSE
2 411.00 13:02:04 LSE
16 411.00 13:02:04 LSE
2 411.00 13:02:04 LSE
173 411.00 13:02:05 LSE
150 411.00 13:03:45 LSE
2 411.00 13:03:45 LSE
65 411.00 13:05:17 LSE
781 411.00 13:05:17 LSE
49 410.50 13:10:01 LSE
161 410.50 13:10:25 LSE
256 410.50 13:13:29 LSE
213 410.50 13:14:48 LSE
217 411.00 13:22:50 LSE
217 411.00 13:22:50 LSE
33 411.00 13:22:51 LSE
184 411.00 13:22:51 LSE
42 411.00 13:22:51 LSE
175 411.00 13:22:51 LSE
33 411.00 13:22:51 LSE
184 411.00 13:22:51 LSE
217 411.00 13:25:41 LSE
147 411.00 13:25:41 LSE
173 411.00 13:27:48 LSE
44 411.00 13:27:48 LSE
28 411.00 13:27:48 LSE
29 411.00 13:27:49 LSE
8 411.00 13:27:49 LSE
3 410.00 13:42:57 LSE
239 410.00 13:47:57 LSE
214 410.00 13:54:06 LSE
211 410.00 14:08:59 LSE
210 414.00 14:58:49 LSE
210 413.50 15:04:52 LSE
198 412.50 15:14:17 LSE
96 412.50 15:14:17 LSE
250 412.50 15:25:20 LSE
234 412.50 15:25:20 LSE
217 412.00 15:26:14 LSE
187 412.00 15:28:56 LSE
30 412.00 15:38:06 LSE
4 412.00 15:38:06 LSE
154 412.00 15:38:06 LSE
59 412.00 15:38:06 LSE
48 412.00 15:38:06 LSE
169 412.00 15:38:17 LSE
217 412.00 15:39:23 LSE
217 412.00 15:39:23 LSE
199 412.00 15:39:23 LSE
18 412.00 15:40:32 LSE
198 412.00 15:40:32 LSE
19 412.00 15:40:32 LSE
168 412.00 15:40:32 LSE
24 412.00 15:40:32 LSE
25 412.00 15:40:32 LSE
47 412.00 15:40:32 LSE
310 410.50 16:11:14 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
...al

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.


