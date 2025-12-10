403
Microsoft Unveils Major Canadian Expansion
(MENAFN) Microsoft President Brad Smith traveled to Canada on Tuesday to reveal a planned CAN$7.5 billion (US$5.4 billion) infusion into Canadian data centers, while also offering reassurances to government leaders that national data would remain shielded from cyberattacks and foreign governments.
The initiative was described as “the most important commitment in Microsoft Canada’s history,” appearing on the company’s website, noting it involves “a CAN$7.5 billion investment over the next two years.”
However, digital sovereignty has emerged as a growing worry for the Canadian government, mirroring the apprehensions of other nations and institutions anxious about cyber intrusions.
As stated online, “We’re launching a new five-point plan to promote and protect Canada’s digital sovereignty,” Microsoft emphasized, adding that, “we’re combining this with ongoing and new work to invest in Canada’s people, ensuring they have access to the skills needed to succeed in an AI era.”
Both federal officials and Canadian enterprises fear that the U.S. government under President Donald Trump might obtain access to data through major American technology corporations, including Microsoft.
Smith explained to media outlets that “Digital sovereignty has become a more important issue around the world,” highlighting two primary developments in Canada: evolving discussions with the United States and escalating foreign activity directed at the country.
According to Public Safety Canada, “Foreign interference poses one of the greatest strategic threats to Canada’s national security.”
The agency, tasked with overseeing federal initiatives to protect Canadians from national security risks, criminal activity, and natural disasters, underscored the seriousness of these threats.
